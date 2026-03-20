icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / IRGC launches fresh wave of attacks on Israel

IRGC launches fresh wave of attacks on Israel

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], March 20 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its latest wave of strikes targeted areas in central and southern Israel, including Tel Aviv, as well as US military bases across the region, Al Jazeera reported, citing the IRGC-linked Fars news agency.

Advertisement

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that missiles were launched from Iran towards Israeli territory, prompting the activation of air defence systems to intercept the incoming threats.

Advertisement

In a post shared on X, the IDF said on Friday, "The IDF has identified that a short while ago, missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. The defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."

Advertisement

Authorities also issued emergency alerts to civilians in affected areas. The Home Front Command sent preliminary directives directly to mobile phones, urging residents to immediately move to protected spaces.

"The defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the last few minutes, the Home Front Command has issued a preliminary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. The public is requested to exercise responsibility and act in accordance with the directives--they save lives," the post further read.

Advertisement

The IDF added that civilians should not leave protected areas until an explicit directive is given.

"One must enter protected spaces upon receiving the alert and remain in them until a new announcement. Exit from the protected space will be permitted only after receiving an explicit directive; continue to act in accordance with the Home Front Command's directives," it added.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US aggression against Iran and the assassination of its former supreme leader "represents a new approach in international disputes that will demolish the legal systems of the world."

In a post on X, he warned, "If the international community does not firmly stand against this crisis, the fire of this flame will burn the robes of many."

The development comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in an escalating conflict marked by missile exchanges and military operations. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts