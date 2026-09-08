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Home / World / IRGC Navy claims to capture US unmanned submarine in Strait of Hormuz

IRGC Navy claims to capture US unmanned submarine in Strait of Hormuz

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ANI
Updated At : 10:07 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], September 8 (ANI): Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy on Tuesday claimed that its forces had captured a US unmanned submersible at the entrance of the Strait of Hormuz during a complex intelligence and operational operation.

According to IRIB, the IRGC Navy fighters “trapped one of the most modern, intelligent, unmanned submarines” belonging to the US military at dawn on Tuesday.

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The IRGC Navy said the submersible is equipped with the latest technology in the underwater field and was delivered to the US fleet in 2025.

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According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the vessel is equipped with the world’s most advanced underwater technology and has been seized as a “war trophy.”

IRNA further reported that photographs of the captured submersible are expected to be released in the coming hours.

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The United States has yet to comment on the IRGC Navy’s claim.

The development comes as US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday (local time) that oil prices will drop sharply once the United States achieves victory in its conflict with Iran, forecasting gas prices could fall below two dollars per gallon.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump linked high energy costs directly to ongoing military operations in the Middle East, asserting that post-war markets would stabilise rapidly.

"Oil prices will drop precipitously, like everything else is dropping (but more!), when we WIN the war with Iran," Trump wrote. "Three Dollars a gallon, but ultimately, below Two Dollars a gallon."

Trump further reiterated his threat that the US will not let Iran have a nuclear weapon.

"It will all happen quickly, and Iran will never have a Nuclear Weapon. MAGA!" he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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