IRGC Navy rejects new Strait of Hormuz route, warns of enforcement measures: Iranian Media

Tehran [Iran], June 25 (ANI): The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has warned vessels to use only authorised routes through the Strait of Hormuz, saying any transit outside those designated by Iran could face enforcement action, as reported by Iranian news agency Press TV.

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As per Press TV, the IRGC Navy said that "certain authorities" had announced a new maritime transit route through the strategic waterway without consulting Tehran.

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"Certain authorities have announced a new shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz without prior notification to or coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The proposed route is unacceptable and poses serious safety risks," the IRGC Navy said.

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The force asserted that only routes approved by Iran are authorised for passage through the strait. "The only authorised transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz are those designated by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Vessel traffic outside these routes is prohibited and highly dangerous. All ships are strongly advised to avoid any navigation outside the designated corridors," it said.

The IRGC Navy also said vessels transiting the waterway must maintain communication with Iranian authorities. "Coordination with the IRGC Navy via Channel 16 is mandatory for passage through the Strait of Hormuz. Any vessel found in violation will be subject to enforcement measures," the statement added.

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The IRGC statement comes in response to the statement from Oman on control over the Strait of Hormuz. On Wednesday the Omani saide said that in coordination with the International Maritime Organization, it was providing a shipping transit corridor in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Sultanate said this was being done to ensure freedom of navigation in the strait without imposing transit fees, and in line with the outcomes of the efforts and endeavors reached by the United States of America and Iran. Oman in coordination with the International Maritime Organization (IMO), is providing an option of using a temporary maritime corridor for all vessels in accordance with the coordinates announced by the IMO with vessels wishing to transit coordinating with the International Maritime Organization.

Earlier on Wednesday (local time), US President Donald Trump said that it would be 'unacceptable' to him if the Iran deal included any kind of fees on shipping or maritime activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump, while talking to reporters during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, said that the US was doing great in its war with Iran.

"Yeah it would be unacceptable to me because we have numerous straits that if you did that for them you'd have to do it for other people. You have other straits, well I wouldn't allow it there either. Yeah it would be a game changer," he said when asked if he would block a final Iran deal if it included any kind of fees on shipping.

He said, "So we're doing great in our negotiations with Iran. Right in the middle of one of the key things which we're going to get anyway we got."

"The war is going very well. As you know, we're winning by a lot. Iran is making very big concessions. We'll see what happens. But it's been very, very, very powerful. It's going very, very well," he added.

Earlier in the day, the White House Press Secretary noted that oil prices have dropped near USD 70 a barrel -- lowest level since before Iran war. Speaking on the same, Trump said, "I see that oil just broke the USD 70 number. Who would have thought that was going to happen? And that's during a war. And Iran is being very nice. They're agreeing to everything that I want and they have to. Otherwise, we just go back and do what we have to do."

Oil prices drop near $70 a barrel — lowest level since before Iran warhttps://t.co/x2ShaPgidy — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Esmaeil Baqaei, in response to a post on X by the US Department of State, said that one cannot have a peaceful region until American interventionism persists.

No one will be fooled; we can't have a peaceful region so long as American militarism and interventionism persist, and their occupying proxy continues, with absolute impunity, to inflict endless wars across the region and perpetrate genocide, terror violence and every atrocities. pic.twitter.com/JtkzynX8p9 — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) June 24, 2026

In a post on X, he said, "No one will be fooled; we can't have a peaceful region so long as American militarism and interventionism persist, and their occupying proxy continues, with absolute impunity, to inflict endless wars across the region and perpetrate genocide, terror violence and every atrocities." (ANI)

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