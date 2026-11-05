IRGC Quds Force chief Ghaani warns US against ‘gambling behaviour’, says resistance front can inflict heavy blows

Tehran [Iran], November 5 (ANI): Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani on Wednesday warned the United States against continuing what he described as its “gambling behaviour” in the war with Iran, saying the united Resistance Front was capable of inflicting significant blows on Washington through coordinated action across the region.

According to IRNA, Ghaani, in an interview with Sepahnews, cautioned US leaders against underestimating the capabilities and strategic reach of the Resistance Front, asserting that resistance forces had united across different regional arenas against the United States and Israel.

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According to IRNA, citing Sepahnews, Ghaani said the strategic depth of the Resistance Front could not be measured merely by the range of its weapons.

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“Those irresponsible US leaders should know that today the entire Resistance is one front with unity across different arenas. Therefore, do not calculate the depth of the front based on weapons range alone; you must also factor in the depth of the Resistance,” he said.

Warning of possible developments involving two critical maritime routes, Ghaani added, “Otherwise, you will end up fighting a war with weapons in the Strait of Hormuz while facing the opening of the Bab el-Mandeb through Resistance.”

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The Quds Force commander also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of misleading US President Donald Trump into entering a war against Iran, claiming that the conflict had damaged America's international standing and resulted in a setback for Washington in the Strait of Hormuz.

He further alleged that the US position on the strategic waterway had prompted the Resistance Front to threaten action involving the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Issuing a fresh warning to Washington, Ghaani said that if the United States continued its “gambling behaviour” in the conflict, the united Resistance Front could deliver significant blows through calculated action.

He said such action could take place both on the ground and across the strategic depth of the Resistance Front.

Ghaani's remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and diplomatic efforts to prevent a renewed military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.

Earlier, on November 3, Al Arabiya reported that senior Iranian political leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, had urged the country's military leadership to consider a Qatari-mediated proposal aimed at halting the conflict.

The report said Qatari envoys had travelled to Tehran to obtain Iran's official response to the proposed framework, amid concerns within the country over a possible resumption of direct hostilities with the United States.

Meanwhile, Araghchi said consultations mediated by Qatar and Pakistan had become “extremely intensive”, with delegations exchanging visits and messages as diplomatic efforts continued. (ANI)

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