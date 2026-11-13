IRGC says destruction of US radar in Bahrain was warning to Washington, threatens harsher response to further violations

Tehran [Iran], November 13 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed that its Aerospace Force destroyed a US early warning radar installation in Bahrain, describing the strike as a serious warning to Washington and threatening a harsher response if the United States repeats what Tehran calls acts of aggression and violations.

According to Fars News Agency, the IRGC said the radar was targeted and destroyed in retaliation for an alleged US aerial attack on a telecommunications tower in Iran's Sirik region. The force claimed that its personnel carried out the strike on the US military's early warning radar on Bahrain Island approximately an hour after the attack.

In a statement, the IRGC said the destruction of the radar was intended to warn the United States against continuing its aerial operations and what it described as oil smuggling in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

"The destruction of a US radar in Bahrain was a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to end its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz. If the enemy repeats its violations and acts of aggression, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without limits," the IRGC said, as reported by Fars News Agency.

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The force further warned companies against falling for what it called the enemy's deception, saying those that did so would face harsher penalties.

The latest warning comes amid escalating tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel, with the Strait of Hormuz emerging as a key flashpoint in the confrontation. The narrow waterway is a major route for global oil shipments, making security in the region a significant international concern.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei warned countries against providing military or logistical assistance to Washington for its operations against Tehran, saying any direct or indirect involvement would be considered participation in aggression against Iran.

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In a post on X, Baqaei invoked the United Nations Charter and international law while cautioning governments against supporting US military operations.

“A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs (Korean proverb),” he said, warning countries against aligning themselves with Washington's military actions.

Baqaei said, “Any direct or indirect involvement in acts of aggression or in inhumane economic terrorism against Iran - including the deployment of naval forces, military and logistical support equipment, and personnel - will be regarded as a hostile and unlawful act amounting to participation in the US aggression against Iran. Such actions not only violate Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations but also fall within the definition of an act of aggression set out in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.”

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Rejecting possible justifications for such assistance, he said, “Invoking seemingly legitimate pretexts such as ‘protecting freedom of navigation’ or ‘countering piracy’ does not alter the unlawful and hostile nature of such actions.”

“Our message is unequivocal: No bilateral agreement or commitment with the United States can constitute legitimate grounds for violating a state's obligations under international law or for participating in the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran,” Baqaei added.

He further warned that any state participating in such actions would bear full responsibility for the consequences.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday (local time), issued a warning to Tehran over any potential threat to American officials.

“They will not exist any longer,” Trump said when asked about the possibility of Iran killing US officials, adding that he would have “no hesitation” in using military force.

Trump also claimed that the United States had total control over the Strait of Hormuz and said that the Iranian regime was collapsing. (ANI)

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