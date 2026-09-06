IRGC targets 3 oil tankers, US-linked vessels on "unauthorised" Hormuz routes

Tehran [Iran], September 6 (ANI): The Naval Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) said that it targeted three oil tankers travelling an "unauthorised route" through the strategic Strait of Hormuz and three vessels affiliated with the United States in the region, following US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers earlier.

In a statement carried by Iranian state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) following the US strikes, the IRGC Navy said the US military had targeted three Iranian oil tankers, causing damage, and described the action as an attempt to close the Strait of Hormuz.

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"This morning, the American terrorist and aggressive army, in a brutal act and out of desperation to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacked three oil tankers belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran, causing damage," the IRGC Navy said.

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The IRGC said it subsequently carried out strikes against vessels it described as connected to the US.

"The IRGC Navy, with the help of the eternal power of God and with the support and backing of you, the brave people, and in accordance with the luminous verse of the Holy Quran that says, 'And if you attack us, then attack us in the same way as we attacked you,' targeted three oil tankers on the unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels affiliated with the child-killing US in other areas," the statement read, as per IRIB.

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The IRGC Navy also issued a warning to vessels operating in and around the Strait of Hormuz, urging them to avoid what it called unauthorised waterways.

"Do not be deceived by the American terrorist army and avoid any suspicious movement to cross unauthorised waterways, otherwise you will be targeted," the IRGC Navy said.

The statement followed an earlier warning from the spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, who said continued attacks on Iranian ships and a naval blockade would result in stronger action against US military vessels in the region.

"The US terrorist army is warned that if the evil, insecurity, and harassment of Iranian ships and the naval blockade of Iran continue, the strikes by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against US military vessels in the region will be more severe than before, and there is a possibility of its expansion," the spokesperson said, as per IRIB.

The latest development came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5 after the IRGC launched ballistic missiles towards two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters.

According to CENTCOM, a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple "unprovoked Iranian attacks", with no American personnel harmed.

CENTCOM said its forces subsequently permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. It also said US forces completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the "Noxen", in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was directed to abandon ship.

The US military said the Kylo was struck in multiple critical locations "to render it inoperable".

CENTCOM said the three Iranian crude oil tankers were part of a multibillion-dollar "shadow network" that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the US strikes on Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, describing the actions as illegal and irresponsible.

"These illegal and irresponsible actions, which constitute a continuation of the U.S. military aggression against Iran and are part of the naval blockade and economic warfare imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, represent a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime, and pose a threat to international peace and security as well as maritime trade," the ministry said in a statement issued on September 5.

The ministry said Iran remained determined to defend its sovereignty and national interests, and warned that the consequences of continued attacks on commercial vessels would be borne by the US and its allies.

"The consequences arising from the continuation of such adventurist actions and U.S. interference in the region will rest squarely with the United States and its allies," it said. (ANI)

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