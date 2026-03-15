IRGC warns attacks on US banks in Gulf region will expand if more Iranian banks are targeted

Tehran [Iran], March 15 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday (local time) warned that attacks on American bank branches operating in the Gulf region could expand if further strikes by the US and Israel target Iranian banking infrastructure, according to Press TV.

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Naeini said Iranian attacks on American bank branches in neighbouring countries were carried out in response to recent US-Israeli strikes on Iranian bank properties earlier this week and briefly disrupted banking operations in the country.

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Speaking to Sepah News on Saturday, as cited by Press TV, Naeini warned that all US bank branches operating in the region will become legitimate targets for Iran if "the enemy repeats its mistake" and carries out similar attacks on Iranian banks.

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His remarks come as Iran repeatedly warns of 'responding in kind' to attacks on civilian infrastructure by the US or Israel. Iranian authorities have indicated that reprisals could target US assets across the region, particularly in Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, where American companies have expanded operations in recent years.

Press TV reported attacks earlier this week on two Iranian banks, including offices of Bank Sepah, the country's largest and oldest bank, which killed several employees and disrupted both online and offline banking services for several hours.

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Analysts cited by Press TV said the US-Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure appear aimed at disrupting daily life in Iran and creating domestic dissatisfaction.

The current confrontation began on February 28 when US-Israeli airstrikes killed senior Iranian officials and commanders. Since then, Iranian armed forces have launched daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in Israeli-held territories as well as US military bases and assets across the region.

Meanwhile, Press TV reported that the IRGC warned US-linked industrial assets in the region should be evacuated after what it described as a shift in enemy tactics.

"US-linked industrial assets in the region must be evacuated after what it called a cowardly shift in enemy tactics," Press TV reported, adding that the warning followed strikes over the past 48 hours that killed several civilian workers at non-military factories. (ANI)

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