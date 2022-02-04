IS leader among 13 killed in US-led Syria raids

IS leader among 13 killed in US-led Syria raids

A house destroyed during a raid at Atmeh, Syria. AP

Atmeh (Syria), February 3

The leader of the violent Islamic State group was killed, blowing himself and members of his family up, during an overnight raid carried out by US special operations forces in northwestern Syria, US President Joe Biden said Thursday.

The raid targeted Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, who took over as head of the militant group on October 31, 2019, just days after leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a US raid in the same area. Biden said al-Qurayshi died as al-Baghdadi did, by exploding a bomb that killed himself and members of his family, including women and children, as US forces approached.

Want to make world a safer place

Ordered the raid to protect American people and our allies, and make the world a safer place. —Joe Biden, US president

The operation came as IS has been trying for a resurgence, with a series of attacks in the region, including an assault late last month to seize a prison in northeast Syria holding at least 3,000 IS detainees, its boldest operation in years.

First responders reported that 13 people had been killed, including six children and four women.

US special forces landed in helicopters and attacked a house in a rebel-held corner of Syria, clashing for two hours with gunmen, witnesses said. Residents described continuous gunfire and explosions that jolted the town of Atmeh near the Turkish border, an area dotted with camps for internally displaced people from Syria's civil war. — AP

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case

Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...

Punjab polls: Does Congress have any plan-B for Punjab, 'sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted' translating into votes?

Punjab polls: Does Congress have any plan-B for Punjab, ‘sympathy factor, Scheduled Caste CM being targeted’ translating into votes?

Chief Minister Channi alleges ED was forcing his nephew to n...

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

Committed to MSP panel, EC has said it can be formed after polls: Govt in Rajya Sabha

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators

Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director

Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...

