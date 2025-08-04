DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Authority

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Authority

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:50 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 4 (ANI/ WAM): The International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) has praised the federal decree-law issued by President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan establishing the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, describing it as a vital and effective tool that enhances the UAE's quality of efforts in combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and eliminating their sources.

Advertisement

In a statement, ISAM affirmed that the decree issued by the UAE President reinforces the country's comprehensive and precise approach in tackling the global threat of drug abuse.

It stated that the UAE has continually updated its legislation to combat narcotics, while simultaneously advancing its security, prevention, treatment and awareness efforts, which have significantly contributed to curbing this menace.

Advertisement

Dr Hamad Al Ghafri, President of ISAM and Board member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASMA), stated that the establishment of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority provides a holistic framework for developing policies and strategies to combat drug abuse, including mechanisms for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.

He added that the legal powers granted to the authority would play a key role in enhancing the UAE's national efforts and institutions, which work relentlessly to eliminate drug sources and confront those who target the country's youth.

Advertisement

Dr Al Ghafri explained that the authority's mandate is built around several core pillars, including reducing both the supply and demand for drugs by tracking and dismantling trafficking networks, bolstering treatment and rehabilitation systems to reintegrate recovered individuals into their families and communities, and advancing legislative frameworks alongside dedicated research.

"These efforts will support community-based prevention initiatives, establish a unified national monitoring system, and promote international collaboration in training and capacity-building. These pillars are central to achieving an integrated approach that combines preventive, security and therapeutic dimensions to effectively tackle all facets of the drug issue," he added.

Dr Al Ghafri reaffirmed ISAM's commitment to supporting all initiatives and programmes related to combating narcotics and psychotropic substances, while enhancing cooperation and coordination and adopting efforts that contribute to building safe and drug-free societies. (ANI/ WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts