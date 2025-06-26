DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / ISKCON to celebrate Rath Yatra festival in Bangladesh amid high security

ISKCON to celebrate Rath Yatra festival in Bangladesh amid high security

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:40 AM Jun 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 26 (ANI): International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) will celebrate Sri Sri Jagannath Dev's traditional nine-day Rath Yatra festival in Bangladesh amid tight security.

Advertisement

An ISKCON priest said that the festival will begin in Dhaka from Friday.

"Rath Yatra is one of the most important festivals of the Sanatan Dharma. Like every year, ISKCON has taken up various programs in Dhaka to celebrate the festival," the priest said.

Advertisement

"Rath Yatra is a grand gathering of harmony, devotion, and joyful chanting of Harinama," he added.

The first day of the Rath Yatra will begin on Friday, June 27 at 3:00 PM.

Advertisement

The chariot will pass through ISKCON Swamibag Ashram, Joykali Temple, Ittefaq Intersection, Shapla Chattar, Dainik Bangla Intersection, north side of Baitul Mukarram Mosque, Paltan Intersection, Press Club, Kadam Foara, High Court Shrine, Doel Chattar, Shaheed Minar, Jagannath Hall, Palasi Intersection and reach Dhakeshwari Temple, ISKCON said in a statement.

The chariot will arrive at the Swamibag Temple on the same route and in the opposite direction on Saturday, July 5 at the same time, it added.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Traffic Division has urged transporters to avoid routes from 2 PM to 6 PM on June 27 and July 5.

Police say adequate security measures have been taken to ensure a smooth procession. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts