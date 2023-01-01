Islamabad on high alert after suicide attack threat

Islamabad, December 31
Islamabad, which was put on high alert after a suicide attack on a police check-post in Sector I-10 claimed life of one officer and injured several others, is now facing yet another major terror threat by a suicide attacker, who may try to enter the capital city and target sensitive security installations.
Intelligence and law-enforcement agencies have issued a threat alert along with a picture of the suspected terrorist. Law enforcement agencies have been informed by the intelligence officials that a terrorist named Zakir Khan, son of Laiq, hailing from Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) province and affiliated to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), might try to enter Islamabad to carry out terror acts.
After the threat alert, security has been beefed up in Islamabad and special security check-posts have been installed at all entry and exit points of the capital city.
The development comes days after many foreign missions, embassies and consulates issued travel advisories and threat alerts to their citizens residing in Pakistan, prohibiting them from visiting hotels, restaurants and public places in Islamabad. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...