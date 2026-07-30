Islamabad students hold protest, raise concerns over PoJK unrest

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): Students from several universities in Islamabad assembled outside the Islamabad Press Club to protest and raise concerns over the continuing unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

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The protest, organised by Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba on Wednesday, saw participation from dozens of students representing educational institutions across the federal capital.

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Holding placards and chanting slogans, the demonstrators urged the Pakistani authorities to address the situation in PoJK through dialogue and peaceful engagement. They called for an end to violence, the removal of restrictions, and meaningful talks with local communities to achieve a sustainable and peaceful resolution.

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Addressing media personnel, the protesters described the situation in PoJK as "deeply concerning" and appealed to the government to take immediate steps to ease tensions. They stressed that engaging with the people of the region through dialogue was essential to resolving longstanding grievances and restoring peace.

Hashir Abbasi, one of the protesters, said, "Protests are taking place across Pakistan, but for nearly one and a half months, no serious attention has been given to the issue of PoJK. Violence is being committed against unarmed people, while elections are merely being used as a facade. Immediate action should be taken regarding the situation in Rawalakot. We stand against oppression and support the people of Kashmir."

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Another protester, Muhammad Khalid Gujjar, said, "The oppression being faced by the people in PoJK must stop, and peace should prevail. We appeal to the authorities to end these actions and resolve the legitimate concerns of the people through dialogue and justice."

The protest comes against the backdrop of weeks of unrest across several parts of PoJK, including Rawalakot, where demonstrations and casualties have been reported over issues such as governance, political rights, economic challenges and security measures.

Human rights organisations and local activists have alleged that excessive force was used against some protesters, while the authorities have maintained that the measures were necessary to preserve law and order.

The unrest has intensified calls from political groups and civil society for greater political representation, accountability and the protection of civil liberties in the region. (ANI)

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