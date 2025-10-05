DT
Home / World / Islamic Arts Festival approves artworks for 26th edition

Islamic Arts Festival approves artworks for 26th edition

ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Oct 05, 2025 IST
Sharjah [UAE], October 5 (ANI/WAM): The Higher Committee of the Islamic Arts Festival has approved the artworks for the 26th edition, scheduled to take place in November under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The decision was made during a meeting at the Sharjah Department of Culture, chaired by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs and Festival Director, alongside members of the Higher Committee.

The committee has intensified preparations for this new edition, which aims to reflect the Ruler of Sharjah's vision of arts as a global cultural language. The festival continues to strengthen its international presence by hosting artists from around the world. Invitations were sent to artists, and the selected works embody innovative ideas aligned with this edition's theme, Siraj, meaning "light."

The Siraj theme symbolises light and illumination, representing both physical and spiritual essence. It conveys a journey into the human soul, evoking lasting impressions and memories, reflecting the festival's focus on creativity and the depth of Islamic artistic heritage.

Events will be held across Sharjah's prominent cultural sites, including the Sharjah Art Museum, the Calligraphy Square and its facilities such as the Calligraphy Museum, Calligraphers' Houses, Dar Al Nadwa, Ceramic House, the Emirates Association for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation, and the Sharjah Centre for Arabic Calligraphy and Ornamentation. Khorfakkan will host outdoor works showcasing the art's authenticity, while venues such as Beit Al Hikma, 1971 Design Centre, and several local institutions will present works by Emirati, Arab, and international artists. (ANI/WAM)

Since its inception in 1998, the Islamic Arts Festival has continuously promoted a fresh vision for Islamic art while preserving its aesthetic beauty and historical significance.(ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

