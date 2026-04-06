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Home / World / Israel: 2 dead, 2 missing after missile strike on Haifa residential building

Israel: 2 dead, 2 missing after missile strike on Haifa residential building

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ANI
Updated At : 09:55 AM Apr 06, 2026 IST
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Haifa [Israel], April 6 (ANI): Two people have been killed while search operations are underway for two more individuals after an Iranian ballistic missile struck a residential building in Haifa, Times of Israel reported on Monday.

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The information was provided by Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy tells reporters at the scene.

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"We are focusing all efforts on the four family members who are supposed to be here, using all means at our disposal," he said.

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Levy also noted that the warhead of the ballistic missile that struck the residential building may not have exploded upon impact, "and therefore we evacuated several buildings, so that in the unlikely case that the missile explodes, nobody will be hurt."

The country's emergency service, Magen David Adom, also said on Monday (local time) that several people were injured following the missile strike on a residential building in Haifa.

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Meanwhile, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that over 10 sites were hit in Haifa in the latest round of Iranian strikes.

Damage was also reported in central Israel after an apparent cluster munition impact in Haifa, Times of Israel reported, citing rescue services. It mentioned that one of the suspected bomb impacts sparked a car fire, while another flipped over a vehicle, as per the footage.

As per the MDA, following the missile fire toward northern Israel, paramedics are providing medical treatment and evacuating four mildly injured patients with signs of smoke inhalation to Rambam Hospital.

As tensions escalate in the region, the Israeli Defence Forces said on Monday that it completed a wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in Tehran.

Meanwhile, it also mentioned that a mosque and a gas station were damaged near Tehran's Sharif University after US-Israeli strikes.

A gas outage hit several parts of Tehran, it reported, citing the Iranian state broadcaster.

The developments come as the US-Israel and Iran stand 37 days into the conflict, which began on February 28 after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and top-ranking commanders of the Islamic republic with subsequent attacks in West Asia and the Gulf's civilian, industrial, and strategic infrastructure.

With the deadline set by US President Donald Trump fast approaching for Iran, Axios reported on Sunday (local time), citing sources that the US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could result in a permanent end to the war. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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