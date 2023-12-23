New Delhi, December 23
An Israel-affiliated merchant vessel in the Arabian Sea off India's west coast was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle, causing a fire, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Saturday.
The fire on the Liberian-flagged chemical products tanker was extinguished without crew casualties in the incident 200 km (120 miles) southwest of Veraval, India, it said.
"Some structural damage was also reported and some water was taken on board. The vessel was Israel-affiliated. She had last called Saudi Arabia and was destined for India at the time," the firm said on its website.
An Indian Navy official told Reuters that it responded to a request for assistance on Saturday morning.
"The safety of crew and ship has been ascertained. The Navy has also dispatched a warship to arrive in the area and provide assistance as required," the official said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to discuss the incident.
It follows drone and missile attacks in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthis, who say they are supporting Palestinians under siege by Israel in the Gaza Strip, on commercial shipping, forcing shippers to change course and take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa. Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-affiliated merchant ship hit by unmanned aerial vehicle off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship
Fire on the ship extinguished without crew casualties, says ...
43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended
SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating offic...
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage
The police say they are investigating the allegations and wi...
Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US
Was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third conv...