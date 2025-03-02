Israel agrees to temporary ceasefire proposal for Ramzan, passover periods

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 2 (ANI): Israel has agreed to a proposal by US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza during the Ramzan and passover periods, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

The decision comes as the first phase of a previously agreed ceasefire was nearing its expiration, Al Jazeera reported.

The temporary truce aims to ease tensions during the religious holidays. Further details on its implementation are yet to be disclosed.

Advertisement

As Ramzan begins, many around the world welcome the month with prayer and fasting. But in Gaza, the mood is one of sorrow and uncertainty. The echoes of war still linger, and despite a ceasefire, many fear the fighting could resume at any moment.

For those in Gaza, the memories of past conflicts remain fresh. A resident recalls observing Ramadan during the 2014 war, fleeing airstrikes in the middle of the night as a child, as per Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

But last year, the situation was even worse. Food was scarce, and families broke their fast with whatever little they had--often just a single can of hummus or beans shared among six people. With no electricity, they ate in darkness, barely able to see each other's faces.

According to Al Jazeera, the echoes of war still ring loud. There is no certainty that this ceasefire will last. People are anxious about what happens next. They fear the war may come back.

Now, as another Ramzan begins, many in Gaza remain uncertain about what lies ahead.

Meanwhile, thousands of Israelis are protesting on Begin Street in Tel Aviv, demanding the release of the remaining captives in Gaza and the completion of the second phase of the ceasefire deal.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, marking one of the deadliest assaults in the country's history. The attack began early in the morning with thousands of rockets fired from Gaza, targeting Israeli cities and towns. Simultaneously, Hamas breached Israel's border using vehicles, paragliders, and on foot, storming military bases and civilian areas, particularly in communities near the Gaza Strip.

The attackers carried out mass shootings, kidnappings, and other violent acts, killing tons of people, including civilians and soldiers. Over 200 individuals, including Israelis and foreign nationals, were taken hostage and brought into Gaza. The attack prompted Israel to declare war on Hamas, leading to extensive airstrikes and a ground invasion of Gaza.

At least 1,139 people were killed in Israel on October 7, 2023.

The October 7 attack was the deadliest single day for Israel in decades and has since resulted in an ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, causing thousands of casualties on both sides and a severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)