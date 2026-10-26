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Home / World / Israel Air Force eliminates two Hamas commanders in Gaza strikes amid ceasefire violations

Israel Air Force eliminates two Hamas commanders in Gaza strikes amid ceasefire violations

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], October 26 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force, in coordination with the Shin Bet security agency, eliminated two commanders of Hamas' military wing in separate airstrikes in the Gaza Strip last week, accusing the terror group of systematically violating the ceasefire, the Israeli Air Force said.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force said, “The Air Force and Shin Bet attacked two days ago (Saturday) in the Gaza City area in the southern Gaza Strip and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Khalawa, a commander in the military intelligence array of the military wing of the Hamas terror organisation. In an additional strike last week (Thursday), the Air Force attacked and eliminated the terrorist Ahmed Zaher Fouad Abu-Udeh, an engineering commander in the military wing of the Hamas terror organisation."

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“Throughout the war and particularly in recent times, the terrorists advanced terror infrastructures against IDF forces and the citizens of the State of Israel and acted to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terror organisation, while systematically violating the ceasefire,” the Israeli Air Force said.

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It added that the two men were targeted from the air to remove the threats they posed.

“Security forces are deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to act to remove any threat,” the Air Force said.

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Separately, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), alongside the Israel Border Police and the Israel Security Agency, conducted counter-terrorism operations across Judea and Samaria over the weekend, resulting in the arrest of 40 suspects.

In an operational update on X, the IDF said its forces operated in around 40 areas and 400 locations, focusing on areas associated with Hamas.

The military said those arrested included individuals affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, as well as suspects involved in incitement, public disorder and stone-throwing.

The IDF also reported launching a targeted operation in the Hebron area following an attack on Friday that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded additional personnel.

According to the military, the operation aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and prevent further attacks. It said civilians were permitted to temporarily leave the area through designated screening points and that no civilians were forced to evacuate.

The IDF further said it demolished unauthorised structures at the site of the Hebron attack, claiming the attackers had used them as cover while firing at Israeli soldiers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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