Israel Air Force strikes Hezbollah infra, claims terrorists operated from site

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 4 (ANI): The Israeli Air Force on Monday struck Hezbollah infrastructure, saying the terrorists operated from the spot.

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It said that forces of the 91st Division attacked the launch position from which the missile was fired.

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In a post on X, the IAF said, "During the night, the Air Force struck infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah, from which the organization's terrorists operated, after an anti-tank missile was launched toward our forces in southern Lebanon, with no casualties. Within a short time, forces of the 91st Division attacked the launch position from which the missile was fired."

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במהלך הלילה, חיל-האוויר תקף תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה מהן פעלו מחבלי הארגון, לאחר ששוגר טיל נ"ט לעבר כוחותינו בדרום לבנון, ללא נפגעים. תוך זמן קצר, כוחות אוגדה 91 תקפו את עמדת השיגור ממנה שוגר הטיל. pic.twitter.com/NqG4QAveWA — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) May 4, 2026

As per Al Jazeera, Israel attacked Debaal, Qana, Srifa and Qalaouiyah as well as Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Toulin, Shehour and Braashit. Despite an April 16 ceasefire, Israel and Hezbollah have continued to trade blows in southern Lebanon, where Israel maintains troops.

At least two people have been killed in Israeli air strikes on the southern Lebanese town of Shhour, as per Al Jazeera.

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The Israeli military said it carried out a series of strikes against targets in southern Lebanon on Saturday.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its forces struck multiple sites linked to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon over the past day, targeting what it described as 'militant infrastructure' used to plan and support attacks.

"Over the past day (Saturday), the IDF struck numerous terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists operating adjacent to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon," the military said.

It added that around 70 military structures and approximately 50 Hezbollah-linked infrastructure sites were dismantled across several areas. According to the IDF, the targets included command centres, weapons storage facilities, military buildings, and other sites allegedly used to advance attacks against Israeli forces.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," the statement said. (ANI)

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