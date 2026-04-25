Israel and Hezbollah exchange strikes despite ceasefire extension with Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 25 (ANI): Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters continued exchanging attacks on Friday, a day after the announcement of a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, CNN reported.

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The Israel Defence Forces said it carried out strikes on Hezbollah rocket launchers in the southern Lebanese towns of Yater and Kafra, stating that they posed a threat to its troops and Israeli civilians.

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Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon left at least six people dead and two others injured, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said, as cited by CNN.

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Hezbollah, meanwhile, said it had targeted an Israeli armoured personnel carrier in the southern Lebanese town of Ramyah.

In a statement, the group said the attack was carried out in retaliation for Israel's destruction of homes in southern Lebanon, which it described as a violation of the ceasefire.

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A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Israel and Lebanon have agreed to extend their ceasefire by an additional three weeks, following talks with senior officials from both sides.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said, "We had a great meeting with the very high officials of Lebanon and the very high officials of Israel, and I think that the president of Lebanon and the prime minister of Israel, over the next couple of weeks, will be coming here."

"They've agreed to an additional three weeks of, I guess, no firing -- ceasefire -- no more firing. Let's see. We hope that happens. It's not going to happen between them, but we still have Hezbollah to think about," he said.

After the three-week truce was announced, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that while the process has begun to achieve "historic peace" between Israel and Lebanon, he accused Hezbollah of trying to sabotage the situation.

The Israeli Prime Minister also said that he held a conversation with US President Donald Trump, who continues to apply "strong pressure" on Iran and that full cooperation continues between Israel and the United States.

He made the remarks in Hebrew, which were shared by the Prime Minister's Office. (ANI)

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