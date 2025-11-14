DT
Israel: Attempt to smuggle 200 animals from Thailand thwarted

Israel: Attempt to smuggle 200 animals from Thailand thwarted

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:05 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 14 (ANI/TPS): Customs inspectors at Ben Gurion Airport, in cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Nature and Parks Authority, thwarted an attempt to smuggle from Thailand about 200 animals of various species, including turtles, snakes, lizards, frogs, and crabs.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Israeli citizen from Bnei Brak who had returned from his trip to Thailand, attempted to pass with his luggage through the green lane in the passenger hall at Ben Gurion Airport, through which passage constitutes a declaration that the traveler is not carrying goods that require a customs declaration. The suspect was questioned and criminal proceedings were opened against him.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and the Nature and Parks Authority note that these are a variety of species that may become invasive species that may endanger and harm local nature and agriculture.

Experience shows that smuggled animals that arrive without appropriate veterinary examinations carry dangerous parasites and diseases in their bodies, and therefore most of them die within a short time of their arrival. The smuggling itself is done in difficult conditions for the animals, without food and in extreme temperatures, which is also a violation of animal cruelty laws and severe abuse of them. The Ministry of Agriculture adds that in this case, all the animals were found alive, and at this stage efforts are being made to return the animals to their countries of origin. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

