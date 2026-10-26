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Home / World / Israel:  Avigdor Liberman demands criminal probe against Netanyahu after report of 'clash' with IDF on Iran attack plans

Israel:  Avigdor Liberman demands criminal probe against Netanyahu after report of 'clash' with IDF on Iran attack plans

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ANI
Updated At : 12:47 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Tel Aviv], October 26 (ANI): Yisrael Beytenu, chairman Avigdor Liberman has written to the Israel Attorney General demanding a criminal investigation against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after local media reported that the IDF Chief of staff had declined to agree to Netanyahu's suggestion of military action linked to Iran.

In a post on X, Liberman who is one of Netanyahu's opponents in Tuesday's Knesset polls, wrote, " This morning, I appealed to the Attorney General demanding the opening of a criminal investigation against Benjamin Netanyahu for the charge of treason. In the past month, Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has been pressuring the heads of the security establishment to take steps that could create a miscalculation vis-à-vis Iran. The attempt to drag the State of Israel into war on the eve of elections, together with the willingness to sacrifice IDF soldiers solely due to fear of losing the elections, constitutes treason against the state, its security, and the IDF soldiers."

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Earlier, Israel's Channel 12 reported that there appears to be a confrontation brewing between Netanyahu and the IDF Chief of Staf General Eyal Zamir.

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The TV network, which cited anonymous sources, said Zamir had been resisting carrying out the military action and sought further deliberations, as well as signed documentation from Netanyahu regarding legal authorization for it. The network however gave no details of what these instructions were, although speculation is that they were regarding a fresh attack on Iran.

Channel 12 quoted a military source saying, “This relates to an action that could lead to a flare-up with Iran, at a sensitive and dramatic moment, creating this potential miscalculation.” The report further quoted unnamed sources familiar with the issue, who said there was concern among military leaders of an effort by the political leadership “to utilize the Iranian issue for political benefit.”

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However, Times of Israel quoted Netanyahu in an interview to Israel's Channel 14 where he dubbed the allegations as 'nonsense'. Earlier in another TV appearance the Israeli PM had said that he had instructed the IDF and Mossad to work on topple the Iranian regime.

Another Prime Ministerial Hopeful Gadi Eisenkot also criticised the reported 'clash' between Netanyahu and the IDF chief of staff and warned Netanyahu of attempting to put political interests over national security.

"The man during whose watch the greatest disaster in the state's history occurred refuses to understand that Israel's security is not a political bargaining chip, the lives of Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers are not forfeit, and the State of Israel is not his personal property. I place my full trust in Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and the IDF commanders who act out of professional responsibility and absolute commitment to the state's security. We will not allow the IDF to be turned into a tool in Netanyahu's survival campaign. I warn Netanyahu: Do not dare place your political interests above the state's security. Holding the elections on time and completing the democratic process is a central component of Israel's national resilience; we will not allow you to endanger Israel's future in order to preserve your rule," Eisenkot said.

The controversy that comes just 24 hours ahead of a critical poll has given fodder to Netanyahu's opponents even as final opinion polls showed a slim lead fro Eisenkot's coalition, with none of the current coalitions in a position to form the government. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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