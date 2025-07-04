Israel awaits Hamas response on US-backed ceasefire, Trump offers guarantee for permanent peace

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): As Israel awaits Hamas's response on Friday to the latest proposal for a hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza, The Times of Israel reported that US President Donald Trump would offer the Palestinian terror group a direct guarantee of his commitment to ending the ongoing war, which began in October 2023.

Advertisement

Israel is believed to be under heavy US pressure to clinch a ceasefire deal ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington for talks with Trump next week.

Sources have indicated in recent days that the sides had shown flexibility on all issues but remained stuck on the question of ending the war, with Israel insisting that it be able to resume its offensive against Hamas and the terror group demanding that any deal permanently end the fighting, which began with its onslaught in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Advertisement

To bridge the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas on ending the war, Channel 12 news presented a Hebrew translation of what it described as Trump's likely formulation: Trump will "commit that negotiations over the terms for ending the war will continue even after a temporary ceasefire, and that I will do everything in my power to help the parties reach an agreement on the terms of a permanent ceasefire."

According to the unsourced Thursday report, Trump's message to Hamas is that if it agrees to the so-called Witkoff framework -- which includes the release of 10 living hostages in two phases and 18 bodies in three phases over the course of a 60-day ceasefire -- the US will ensure efforts continue to reach a lasting end to the conflict.

Advertisement

The Times of Israel reported that the proposal contains assurances from the mediators that both sides will not resume fighting as long as negotiations to end the war are ongoing, although Israeli sources have insisted it doesn't include an Israeli commitment to not renew the fighting if the talks fall through.

Ahead of Netanyahu's White House visit on Monday, Israel is optimistic about Hamas's formal response and believes proximity talks could begin within days, the report added.

Hamas said early Friday morning that it was discussing the US-backed ceasefire proposal with other Palestinian groups, and that it would submit its response to mediators once the talks concluded.

The statement came after unverified reports by Hamas-linked outlets claimed the terror group had given a "positive answer" to the proposal.

Channel 13 news reported earlier Thursday evening, citing a senior Israeli official, that Jerusalem believes Hamas will give an answer to the offer by Friday evening.

"If it comes back with a positive answer, [the deal] could take place by next week," said the senior official.

The Kan public broadcaster and Channel 12 have both reported that if Hamas gives a positive response, an Israeli negotiation team will be ready to head at short notice to Doha, Qatar, for mediated talks aimed at wrapping up the final points of contention. Among those is the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza during the halt in fighting.

Netanyahu held a meeting with a small group of ministers Thursday night on the terms of a potential deal.

The 60-day deal is expected to see five separate releases of dead and living hostages, with Channel 13 saying that on day one, eight living hostages will be released; on day seven, five bodies; on day 30, another five bodies; on day 50, two living hostages; and on the last day, eight more bodies.

Were this process completed, this would leave 22 hostages still held in Gaza, at least 10 of them believed to be alive.

Various outlets have reported similar terms for the deal, with Hamas said to agree to forgo public hostage release ceremonies and Israel said to agree to hold off on resuming military operations so long as talks on ending the war were ongoing.

Hamas staged celebratory events for handovers during a previous truce in January and February, angering Israel and the US and drawing condemnation from the UN human rights chief.

The Times of Israel noted that reports have indicated the hostages will be released in return for Israel setting free Palestinian security prisoners it is holding, and a boost in humanitarian aid deliveries to the Gaza Strip.

The full security cabinet was set to meet on Saturday night to vote on the proposal before Netanyahu takes off for Washington. The ceasefire could start while Netanyahu is in the United States, according to Channel 13.

Meanwhile, several reports indicated that the government and the negotiating team were gearing up for the complex and sensitive task of determining which hostages would be released first if the deal is implemented.

Political leaders were set to decide after being presented by the negotiating team with information about the medical conditions of the captives, Channel 12 news reported, citing a senior member of the negotiations team. However, the report added that due to the sensitivity of the matter, the cabinet could decide not to decide by itself.

Similarly, Kan news reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, that the government was planning to task the negotiation team to make recommendations as to the order of hostages' release.

The report noted that Israel has defined all the remaining hostages as "humanitarian" in lists handed to mediators, and cited an Israeli source as saying the details of the hostages' release will become clearer if and when there are proximity talks between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile Thursday, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said he hoped the ceasefire and hostage release agreement being negotiated was "a done deal," but whether it will get across the finish line is ultimately up to Hamas.

"Let's hope they understand it's time for this to end... the reason it hasn't [ended] before is because Hamas has been unwilling to let go of their grip on these hostages," Huckabee said in an interview with Channel 12.

He also insisted that "Hamas has no future in Gaza."

Palestinian terror groups are holding 50 hostages who were abducted from southern Israel on October 7, 2023, when Hamas-led terrorists burst into the country. The attack also killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, triggering the war.

The hostages include the bodies of at least 28 confirmed dead by the IDF. Twenty are believed to be alive and there are grave concerns for the well-being of two others, Israeli officials have said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)