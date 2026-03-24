Israel begins rescue operations after Iranian missile attack; conducts overnight strike at Hezbollah Intelligence Unit HQ

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 24 (ANI): After six people were lightly injured in an Iranian missile in central Tel Aviv, the Home Front Command has begun with rescue operations along with emergency organisations, the Israeli Defence Forces said on Tuesday. Meanwhile it shared updates from the overnight strikes carried out in Lebanon on Monday, which targetted the Hezbollah broadcasting station and its intelligence unit headquarters among other targets.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, it said, "Documentation from the operations of the Home Front Command forces in the impact zones in the center of the country. Rescue and salvage forces of the Home Front Command are currently operating in collaboration with emergency organizations in the areas where reports of impacts have been received in the center of the country."

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תיעוד מפעילות כוחות פיקוד העורף בזירות הפגיעה במרכז הארץ כוחות חילוץ והצלה של פיקוד העורף פועלים כעת בשיתוף ארגוני החירום, בזירות בהן התקבלו דיווחים על פגיעות במרכז הארץ. יש להימנע מהתקהלויות באזורים אלו. פיקוד העורף קורא לציבור להמשיך ולהישמע להנחיות שמצילות חיים ולפעול… pic.twitter.com/2GVNFlcee7 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 24, 2026

The IDF urged people to avoid gatherings in the affected areas and called upon the public to continue to heed the life-saving instructions and to act accordingly as required upon receiving the alert.

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According to the Times of Israel report, it was mentioned that Chanel 12 cited police who said that a munition carrying about 100 kilograms of explosives impacted central Tel Aviv. Multiple buildings and vehicles were damaged in the attack. Missile parts also impacted in Rosh Ha'ayin, east of Tel Aviv.

As tensions escalate in the region, the IDF an update on its overnight operations against Hezbollah--saying that it struck a broadcasting station operating under Hezbollah and the headquarters of the 'Radwan Force' unit

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In the strikes carried out in Beirut, the headquarters of the terror organisation were targeted. In addition, the IDF struck the headquarters of Hezbollah's Intelligence Unit.

צפו בתיעודים מהלילה: צה"ל תקף תחנת שידור הפועלת בחסות חיזבאללה ומפקדות של יחידת 'כוח רדואן' לאורך הלילה, צה"ל תקף תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בביירות ובמרחבים נוספים בלבנון. בתקיפות שבוצעו בביירות, הותקפו מפקדות של ארגון הטרור, בהן מפקדה של יחידת 'כוח רדואן', ממנה פעלו מחבלי… pic.twitter.com/0PTCNeutAz — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 24, 2026

Earlier the IDF had shared that it conducted over 50 overnight military strikes on the targets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and attacked its command centres, weapons storage facilities and aerial defence systems. Sharing the details in a post on X, the Israeli Defence Forces said that it has conducted over 3000 strikes across Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion.

⭕️ 3,000+ strikes across Iran since the start of Operation Roaring Lion Yesterday, the IDF targeted IRGC command centers, weapons storage facilities, and aerial defense systems. Overnight, an additional 50+ targets were struck, including ballistic missile storage and launch… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 24, 2026

As tensions continue to escalate in the region, Al Jazeera Breaking reported in Tuesday that explosions were heard in Baghdad. It further mentioned that the death toll rose to 14 after a US airstrike on PMF base in Iraq.

Al Jazeera Breaking cited Iranian media and said that energy infrastructure in the country was attacked.

It also noted that Bahrain said a fire broke out at a facility due to "criminal Iranian aggression".

Meanwhile, Press TV said on Tuesday that Imam Ali Hospital in the city of Andimeshk has been evacuated and is no longer in service after direct attacks by the US and Israel.

As tensions continue to rise in West Asia and the Gulf region, Al Jazeera Breaking reported that an Israeli attack has hit a petrol station in southern Lebanon, which triggered a huge explosion and fire. It added that the Israeli army had issued displacement orders to residents.

With the evolving security situation in the region, Arab News has cited Israeli Media outlet Yedioth Ahronoth to report that Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was prepared to negotiate with the Americans.

Ahrnaooth cited a conversation between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. intermediary Steve Witkoff which was approved by the highest level in Iran.

The key development comes as the conflict between US-Israel and Iran has now entered into its fourth week--with ripple effects being felt beyond West Asia and the Gulf region as concerns intensify over global energy security, with supply bottlenecks and damaged infrastructure- civilian, military and energy. (ANI)

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