Tel Aviv [UAE], March 6 (ANI/TPS): Expecting a post-war surge in travel, Ben Gurion Airport's Terminal One will resume operations during the last week of March, the Israel Airports Authority announced on Wednesday.

The terminal was closed in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks as international airlines suspended their flights to Tel Aviv. The terminal initially reopened in June 2024, but the Airports Authority subsequently closed it in November to make renovations.

The reopening comes as international airlines gradually resume flights to Israel for the first time since the October 7 war, with passenger traffic expected to surge ahead of the busy holiday season. Domestic flights will return to the terminal in the last week of March, with international operations resuming at the end of the month.

According to IAA data, more than 1,377 flights are expected to depart from Terminal 1 in April, accounting for roughly a quarter of all outbound passengers at Ben Gurion.

Airlines operating from the terminal will include El Al, Arkia, Israir, Wizz Air, Ryanair, and EasyJet. Wizz Air is set to operate approximately 110 weekly flights to 19 destinations, while Ryanair will offer 86 weekly flights to 22 locations. EasyJet is expected to resume flights to Israel in June.

Passengers flying from Terminal 1 will have direct access to a range of popular destinations, including Sofia, Budapest, Berlin, Rome, Athens, and Vienna.

With the reopening of the terminal and increased passenger traffic expected ahead of Passover, the IAA has expanded its workforce, hiring dozens of security and operations employees.

Several major airlines are resuming service to Israel after a hiatus. United Airlines and Delta will restart flights in March and April, respectively, while British Airways resumes on April 5 with one daily flight, increasing to two on April 20. Other airlines returning include Air India, Air Baltic, Iberia Express, and Hainan Airlines.

And the Lufthansa Group announced an increase in weekly flights to Israel, rising from 35 to 60, with added overnight routes to connect Israeli passengers to North America via Europe. (ANI/TPS)

