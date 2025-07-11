Israel: Billions allocated for new housing in Safed and Nahariya

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 11 (ANI/TPS): Led by Israel's Ministry of Construction and Housing Haim Katz, two significant umbrella agreements were signed between the Ministry of Construction and Housing and two local authorities in the north of the country - Safed and Nahariya - following which tens of thousands of new housing units will be built and a large-scale change will be made in the development of urban space in cities.

The agreements with Safed and Nahariya were finally signed after Construction and Housing Minister Haim Katz led unclogged a "bureaucratic bottleneck" through a new outline for signing roof agreements.

The state's total investment in the two authorities is over 4 billion Shekels ($1.2 billion), and will include the development and upgrading of super infrastructure, public buildings, employment buildings, tourism, along with neighborhood rehabilitation and future planning.

"The new agreements constitute significant steps on the path of Safed and Nahariya to expand, grow, increase the housing supply and enable economic development and optimal quality of life for long-time residents and attract new populations to the area," said the Ministry of Construction and Housing. (ANI/TPS)

