Israel bombing Iranian pharma firms: Araghchi warns of action

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In a post on X, Araghchi described Israeli actions as attacks by “war criminals”, alleging that pharmaceutical companies in Iran were being bombed. The post was accompanied by an image showing a heavily damaged industrial facility, with sections of the structure blown apart, charred exteriors and debris scattered across the premises, indicating the impact of a powerful strike.

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“Their intentions are clear,” Araghchi said, adding that Israel was now “openly and unashamedly” striking civilian-linked facilities. He asserted that Iran would not remain passive, warning that “our powerful armed forces will severely punish aggressors”. The remarks come as hostilities between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, raising concerns over the widening scope of targets in the conflict