Israel braces for winter storm Byron

Israel braces for winter storm Byron

ANI
ANI
Updated At : 11:50 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 9 (ANI/TPS): Israel is bracing for Storm Byron, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, and widespread flooding over the coming days. Some areas could see up to 200 millimetres of rain, particularly along the northern coast and in the lowlands, prompting authorities to issue flood warnings and prepare emergency services for a severe weather event.

The storm follows Byron's destructive passage through Greece and Cyprus, where it caused property damage, school closures, and travel disruptions, though no casualties were reported.

Rainfall is expected to begin on Israel's northern coast on Tuesday evening, with heavier showers expected along the coastal plain later in the night. On Wednesday, thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast from the north down to the northern Negev, with flash floods possible in low-lying areas. By afternoon, precipitation will extend to the Negev and Dead Sea regions, increasing the risk of flash floods in desert streams.

The storm is expected to peak Wednesday night and Thursday, with particularly intense rainfall along the coast and in the lowlands, likely causing significant flooding. By late Thursday, flooding is expected to focus on the southern coastal plain, from Rishon Lezion to Ashkelon, while Dead Sea streams remain at high risk. Rain and flooding may continue into Friday, gradually tapering off during the day.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid travelling to flood-prone areas, especially in the Negev and Judean deserts, and to take precautions near rivers and streams. Swimming in the Mediterranean is strongly discouraged due to high waves and severe tidal changes. Emergency services are on high alert, with fire and rescue teams deployed to sensitive areas, observation posts established along waterways, and flood rescue equipment ready. Command and control centres are operating on a 24/7 footing in coordination with local authorities.

Authorities emphasised that the main hazards include falling trees, poles, traffic signs, and flooded underground parking, citing past incidents that resulted in injuries or fatalities.

Municipalities are also taking precautions.

Kfar Saba has prepared retention reservoirs, improved water flow routes, and reinforced protective barriers in flood-prone zones. Ashdod cancelled a planned market over concerns about underground parking flooding and advised residents to avoid low-lying areas until Friday evening. Tel Aviv-Yafo also cancelled its farmers' and flea markets and implemented emergency measures, including support systems for street dwellers. Officials warned that extreme rainfall could still overwhelm the city's drainage systems.

Byron is the first named storm of the season for Israel, Greece, and Cyprus under a regional cooperation initiative launched in 2021. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

