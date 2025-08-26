DT
PT
Home / World / ‘Israel can withdraw troops from Lebanon if Hezbollah disarmed’

AP
jer, Updated At : 02:03 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he welcomed the Lebanese cabinet's “momentous decision” earlier this month to work towards the disarmament of Hezbollah by the end of 2025, adding that it could lead to Israel’s troops withdrawing from the country.

He said if Lebanon took the necessary steps to disarm Hezbollah, then Israel would respond with reciprocal measures, including a phased reduction of the Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon.

