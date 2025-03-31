Israel cancels independence day fireworks out of respect for war victims

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 31 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Transportation Minister Miri Regev in charge of Independence Day celebrations, announced on Sunday that this year's festivities will not include fireworks, including silent displays, due to the ongoing war and in consideration of PTSD-affected veterans and the general public.

Regev urged local authorities to follow suit and cancel all fireworks shows.

The Wounded Combat Veterans Forum welcomed the decision but stressed that symbolic gestures are not enough.

"Israel must provide real support for those wounded in battle, beyond ceremonial statements," the forum stated, calling for immediate action on legislation to improve veteran care. (ANI/TPS)

