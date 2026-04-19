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Home / World / Israel carries out fresh strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Israel carries out fresh strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

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ANI
Updated At : 06:05 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Jerusalem [Israel], April 19 (ANI): The Israeli army has confirmed carrying out fresh strikes on what it described as threats south of the new "yellow line" in Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

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Beirut-based correspondent reported that, along with ongoing artillery shelling and machinegun fire on several villages, Israel launched two air strikes on Sunday, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

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One of the strikes targeted a group of Hezbollah fighters who, according to Israel, were approaching the yellow line but had not crossed it. "So that actually indicates that they were to the north of it and not inside it," she noted, as per Al Jazeera.

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The second strike was aimed at an individual approaching a tunnel entrance south of the yellow line, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel said it "carried out a strike on him and destroyed that tunnel entrance," the correspondent added, noting that the Israeli military spokesperson maintained the action did not violate the ceasefire, Al Jazeera reported.

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Explaining the framework of the agreement, the correspondent said, "If you read carefully, the text of it, which was released by the US State Department shortly after it was announced, allows Israel to act in what it defines as self-defence, in addition to allowing it to continue to occupy 55 Lebanese villages," as per a report by Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem criticised the arrangement, calling it an insult to Lebanon and warning that the group would not tolerate continued Israeli attacks while diplomatic efforts are ongoing, as reported by Al Jazeera.

According to the Beirut correspondent, conditions on the ground remain largely unchanged. "There are still many, many people in south Lebanon on the roads heading back to their villages," she said, adding that roads are also crowded with those returning to displacement shelters due to fears that the ceasefire may not hold, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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