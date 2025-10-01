Israel claims documents from Gaza show Hamas' 'direct involvement' with aid flotilla

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI): Hamas documents recovered by Israeli troops in Gaza allegedly revealed its "direct involvement" in an activist mission which is currently sailing dozens of boats to challenge Israel's blockade of the Strip, Israel's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday as reported by Times of Israel.

According to Times of Israel citing the Israeli Foreign Ministry, it was reported that the documents "show a direct link between the flotilla leaders and the Hamas terrorist organization," especially the group's foreign arm, the Palestinian Conference for Palestinians (PCPA).

As per Times of Israel, the PCPA was established in 2018, and according to Israel, "functions as Hamas' representative body abroad, operating de facto as Hamas' embassies." PCPA was designated by Israel as a terror group in 2021, due to its being a Hamas arm.

"The organization operates under civilian cover and is responsible, on behalf of Hamas, for mobilizing actions against Israel, including violent demonstrations, marches against Israel, and flotillas of protest and provocation," the ministry said.

Times of Israel reported that Israel's foreign ministry noted of a document found in a Hamas outpost in Gaza, which showed a list of PCPA operatives, "some of whom are high-ranking, well-known Hamas operatives."

These included Zaher Birawi, who serves as the head of PCPA in the United Kingdom and is known for organizing activist flotilla missions to Gaza over the past 15 years. In 2010, he was one of the spokesmen of the Turkish Mavi Marmara flotilla and another PCPA member- Saif Abu Kashk, who the ministry said is also the CEO of Cyber Neptune, "a front company in Spain that owns dozens of the ships participating in the 'Sumud' flotilla."

It claimed that Kashk's involvement proves that the ships "are secretly owned by Hamas", Times of Israel reported and also mentioned that the Ministry published photos of Birawi with flotilla activists and other pictures showing him alongside senior Hamas officials.

Times of Israel reported that the 47-boat flotilla is currently some 150 nautical miles from Gaza, according to the organizers, and is set to reach the Gaza strip this week. It is carrying several activists, including Greta Thunberg.

IDF spokesman Brig Gen Effie Defrin said on Thursday that the Navy is ready to intercept the boats, although he noted that it would be a greater challenge than past flotilla attempts due to the number of vessels, Times of Israel said.

The Sumud flotilla is being escorted by one Spanish and two Italian navy vessels, however, their respective governments have clarified that they are not expected to use military force.

While Israel has said it was necessary to limit Hamas's ability to smuggle in arms, critics of the blockade said it amounts towards a collective punishment of Gaza's roughly 2 million Palestinians, Times of Israel underscored. (ANI)

