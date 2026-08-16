Israel claims it shot down senior Hezbollah commander in south Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], Aug 16 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) eliminated senior Hezbollah commander Abu Hassan Alaa in targeted strikes in southern Lebanon's Deir ez-Zahrani area, the military announced on Sunday morning as per local media reports.

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According to a report by The Jerusalem Post, Alaa served as a key commander in Hezbollah's Bader Unit and was actively involved in directing operations against IDF troops in the region.

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The defence forces stated that the operation followed precision strikes conducted over the weekend against a Hezbollah military headquarters in the Ansar area of southern Lebanon. That strike killed Ali Samir Al-Haj Hassan, a battalion commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.

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Military officials confirmed that both aerial strikes were launched in direct retaliation for a cross-border engagement over the weekend in which three IDF soldiers were seriously injured.

Addressing reports regarding non-combatant casualties during the Ansar facility strike, the IDF and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office stated that the military was unaware that Hassan's family members were present inside the compound at the time of the attack.

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"The terrorist used his family as human shields, hiding alongside them inside the military headquarters," the military said in a statement quoted by The Jerusalem Post, emphasizing that Hezbollah deliberately places civilians within military infrastructure to accuse Israel of targeting non-combatants.

The high-profile counter-strikes come amid a series of defensive overhauls and security operations across multiple fronts on Sunday.

Israel's Navy announced the implementation of a redesigned coastal defense framework termed the "Iron Wall" along the Gaza coastline. The strategy comes in response to reports that Hamas operatives have been attempting to rebuild maritime attack capabilities using low-tech vessels.

In the West Bank, Israeli security forces dismantled two illegal outposts near the village of Qusra following heightened tensions and localized clashes between Israeli settlers and local residents over the weekend.

Tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border remain severely elevated, with Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has threatened further attacks as the conflict intensifies in Lebanon. "No account in any arena will remain open. We will strike with full force at those who harm our soldiers and our citizens," Katz said in a post on X.

Katz's comments came amid an escalation of Israeli attacks against what Israel said were Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. At least 11 people were killed and 19 injured in Israeli attacks there on Saturday, including women and children, according to Lebanon's National News Agency. (ANI)

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