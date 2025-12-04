Israel confirms deaths of Hamas East Rafah Battalion Commander, top deputies

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces on Thursday confirmed the death of the commander of Hamas's East Rafah Battalion, his deputy, and a company commander during an operation in southern Gaza.

The senior operatives were among four terrorists who were spotted attempting to flee from an underground tunnel system in eastern Rafah on Sunday.

The IDF identified the eliminated commanders as Muhammad Jawad Muhammad al-Ba'ab, commander of Hamas's East Rafah Battalion, and his deputy, Ismail Kanan Abd al-Hay Abu-Labdah. Both men were involved in planning the battalion's role in the October 7 assault on southern communities.

Also killed were Abdullah Ghazi Ahmed Hamad, a member of the battalion and son of senior Hamas political bureau official Razi Hamad, and Tawfiq Khaled Tawfiq Salem, a company commander in the unit.

The IDF said the operation was part of a broader campaign underway since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, during which forces have been encircling the area and demolishing Hamas infrastructure above and below ground with air support.

More than 40 Hamas operatives have been killed in the East Rafah tunnel zone during this period, the IDF added. Southern Command forces remain deployed "in accordance with the agreement" and will continue acting against immediate threats, the statement said.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel confirmed the return of the remains of Thai agricultural worker Sudthisak Rinthalak. The 42-year-old Rinthalak 42 was murdered by Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in the orchards of Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2023, and his body was taken to Gaza. Israel determined his death in May 2024 based on intelligence. Israel will coordinate arrangements to return Rinthalak's body for burial in Thailand with the Thai Embassy.

Sudthisak is survived by his parents, Thong Ma and Orn, and his older brother, Thepporn. He was previously divorced and had no children.

Around 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken captive by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel. The body of Israeli Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili is the last remaining in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)