Israel Confirms Killing of Hamas Commander Involved in Arms Manufacturing

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 (ANI/TPS): Israel confirmed on Sunday the death of a Hamas commander who played a key role in the terror group's weapons production.

Advertisement

The Israel Defense Forces said Fares al-Masri was killed in an airstrike in northern Gaza on Tuesday. According to the IDF, Masri headed a section in Hamas' weapons production headquarters.

Advertisement

The IDF also confirmed the death of Muhammad Abu Shakyan, of Hamas' elite Nukhba Force in a separate airstrike on Tuesday. (ANI/TPS)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)