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Home / World / Israel conveys expectation to India on designating Iran's IRGC a terror outfit

Israel conveys expectation to India on designating Iran's IRGC a terror outfit

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ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM May 25, 2026 IST
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By Vishu Adhana

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Tel Aviv [Israel], May 25 (ANI): Israel has conveyed its expectation to India to designate Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organisation.

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Speaking on the issue, an Israeli official said several countries had already recognised the nature and activities of the IRGC and expressed hope that India would take a similar decision.

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"This is maybe the number one risk for the free world, number one -- Revolutionary Guards," the official said.

"I think it's time that that decision will be taken by India, because it's very clear that everybody knows the nature and operation of Revolutionary Guards worldwide, not only in this area. You can see their activities and footprints everywhere in the world," the official added.

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On whether the issue had been raised with Indian counterparts, the official said, "With our counterparts, we raise it whenever it is there... we raise it with our counterparts."

Several countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia and Argentina, along with the European Parliament, have moved to designate or push for action against the IRGC over its alleged involvement in terrorism-linked activities and support for militant groups.

The IRGC is the most powerful branch of Iran's armed forces and operates independently of the country's regular military, answering directly to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Established in 1979 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini after the Islamic Revolution, the force has evolved into a vast military, political and economic institution with its own ground forces, navy, aerospace division, intelligence units and special operations wing.

The IRGC oversees the Basij paramilitary force and the Quds Force, its external operations arm that has been accused by Western countries of backing militant groups across West Asia. With an estimated strength of over 180,000 personnel, the organisation plays a key role in Iran's missile programme, border security and internal surveillance apparatus.

The force has also been accused by rights groups and Western governments of carrying out deadly crackdowns on anti-establishment protests in Iran, particularly during waves of unrest triggered by economic distress and civil liberties issues, posing one of the gravest internal challenges to the Islamic Republic in recent years. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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