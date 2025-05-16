DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Israel Def Ministry DG affirms support to Indian Defence Secy on Op Sindoor

Israel Def Ministry DG affirms support to Indian Defence Secy on Op Sindoor

As per Ministry of Defence, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:02 AM May 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Director General of Israel Ministry of Defence Major General (Res) Amir Baram on Thursday spoke with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and affirmed Israel's support to India's Operation Sindoor.

Advertisement

As per Ministry of Defence, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral defence cooperation.

In a post on X, the MoD said, "DG, Israel Ministry of Defence Maj Gen (Res) Amir Baram today spoke with Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, extending Israel's full support to India's rightful fight against terrorism while lauding the success of Operation Sindoor. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen bilateral defenceties and discussed a future roadmap to further strengthen strategic cooperation."

Advertisement

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1923010061057548414

Earlier on May 7, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that Israel supported India's right of self-defence and said that terrorists should know there is no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Azar stated, "Israel supports India's right for self defense. Terrorists should know there's no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent."

https://x.com/ReuvenAzar/status/1919936131866513678

Earlier on Thursday, EAM Jaishankar highlighted that India achieved its objectives in Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

With an unmistakable tone, he emphasised, "It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," reinforcing India's stance on terrorism.

Further, he emphasised that the operation was designed to strike at terrorist infrastructure, not military targets, and India had communicated this clearly to Pakistan.

Speaking to the media on Thursday after the inaugutaion of Honduras Embassy in Delhi, he said, "It is clear who wanted cessation of firing."

We achieved the goals which we set out to do by destroying the terrorist infrastructure. Since key goals were achieved, I think we reasonably took the position, because even at the start of the operation, we had sent a message to Pakistan saying we are striking at terrorist infrastructure and not military, and the military has an option to stand out and not interfere."

"They chose not to take that good advice. Once they got badly hit on the morning of May 10. The satellite pictures show how much damage we did and what little damage they did. It is clear who wanted cessation of firing," he added. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper