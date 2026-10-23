Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff says, "no need to strike Iran before election"

Jerusalem [Israel], October 23 (ANI): Israel Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has said he does not currently see an operational need to strike Iran before next week’s Knesset election, Times of Israel citing Channel 13 reported. Israel goes to the election on October 27.

“We do not see any indications of a need to strike Iran before the election. If we determine that a strike on Iran is necessary, we will carry it out,” Zamir was quoted as saying

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On October 21, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahuasserted that Tehran is actively advancing the development of nuclear weapons.

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Addressing military personnel during an IDF cadets' graduation ceremony held at the Bahad 1 training facility in southern Israel, Netanyahu stated, “The Iranian regime still has not learned its lesson. Mojtaba Khamenei decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. He has taken off the safety, and Iran is once again trying to develop its weapons of death.”

“Therefore, there is only one way to remove this threat once and for all, to topple the regime in Iran, and that is my directive to the IDF, the Mossad and the security agencies,” he added.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump reiterated his administration's firm stance against Tehran, stating that Iran cannot be permitted to acquire nuclear weapons, asserting that he is taking decisive steps that "should have been done" by previous American presidents.

Defending his aggressive strategy exerted on the Iranian regime, Trump maintained that while some critics might oppose his measures, many "great patriots" strongly back his actions.

Addressing his policy toward Tehran, Trump said, "I'm doing what should have been done by other presidents...We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon. In one way, people probably don't love it, but many people—many great patriots—really do."

Emphasising that stringent action against Iran was long overdue, the US President signalled that Washington could intensify its pressure campaign if necessary.

"This should have been done a long time ago by other Presidents. We've knocked the hell out of them, and we may go a little further," Trump added.

Earlier on the Truth Social platform, the US President launched a blistering attack against Tehran, accusing the Iranian leadership of manufacturing crises to artificially hike global crude oil prices ahead of the upcoming United States midterm elections and reaffirming that Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear capabilities.

In a sharply worded post shared across his social media channels, Trump dismissed allegations of major disruptions in the Persian Gulf, asserting that oil shipments through the critical maritime corridor remain elevated.

"Iran is doing everything they can to drive up the price of Oil prior to the U.S. Midterm Election. They are even making up fake hits, mines, and everything else, because more Oil is coming through the Hormuz Strait now than it did even prior to the beginning of the Conflict," Trump said. (ANI)

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