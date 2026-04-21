Israel Defence Ministry taps Ondas for large-scale demining initiative

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 21 (ANI/TPS): Florida-based Ondas Inc. said it has received a $10 million initial order as part of a $50 million demining program under Israel's $1.7 billion Eastern Border Security Barrier initiative led by the Ministry of Defence.

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The work will be carried out by Ondas' Israeli subsidiary 4M Defense, which will deploy AI-enabled robotic systems, drones and advanced sensing technologies to clear landmines along Israel's eastern border to enable new security infrastructure.

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The program is multi-phase, with additional orders expected through 2026.

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Ondas also highlighted a separate $30 million Israel-Syria border demining project, bringing combined active programs to about $80 million, with further follow-on phases expected in the coming years. (ANI/TPS)

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