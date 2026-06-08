Israel: Defence spending leads 2026 budget reallocations approved by Finance Committee

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): The Knesset Finance Committee on Monday approved a series of adjustments to Israel's 2026 state budget, including inter-ministerial transfers and multi-year surplus carryovers. The changes include significant reallocations to defense, housing, and health, reflecting both ongoing wartime expenditure pressures and routine fiscal adjustments within Israel's budget system.

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Budget transfers and surplus carryovers are a standard feature of Israel's public financial management, allowing ministries to shift unspent funds between fiscal years. However, the scale of defense-related reallocations this year underscores the continued financial demands of the ongoing war.

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The largest single allocation approved was approximately NIS 1.69 billion ($580 million), transferred from various ministries to the Ministry of Defense to finance wartime needs. The committee said the funds were approved in accordance with a government decision on defense expenditures, with detailed reporting on their use to be provided to a joint committee of the Finance Committee and the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

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One of the most significant components of the package was the rollover of approximately NIS 6.16 billion ($2.11 billion) in unused 2025 housing funds into the 2026 budget. These funds are primarily designated for residential development projects across the country, including government-backed housing initiatives and neighborhood expansion programs. One such initiative referenced in the allocation is a state-supported construction program for new residential developments on previously underutilized land.

The Ministry of Health also received a major surplus carryover of NIS 1.62 billion ($560 million), allocated for mental health services, hospital operations, preventive medicine, professional training programs, and broader public health infrastructure.

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According to the committee, these surplus adjustments reflect long-term, multi-year commitments in which payments are made in accordance with project milestones, performance delivery, and final reporting requirements rather than in a single fiscal year.

An additional NIS 44 million ($15 million) was transferred to the Prime Minister's Office from the Ministries of National Security, Education, and government housing. According to the statement, the funds will be used to implement government decisions and support the ongoing activities of the Western Wall Heritage Fund, which maintains and develops the Western Wall site in Jerusalem.

A further NIS 1.26 billion ($430 million) in surplus funding was allocated to the Prime Minister's Office and affiliated government bodies. These include the Cyber and Digital Division, the Central Bureau of Statistics, and ministries responsible for Jerusalem affairs, diaspora affairs, heritage, and inter-ministerial coordination.

Other approved surplus transfers include NIS 334 million ($114.5 million) for the Ministry of Agriculture, NIS 143 million ($49 million) for the Ministry of Construction and Housing headquarters, and NIS 51 million ($17.5 million) for housing subsidies, including rental assistance and Israel's discounted housing program for eligible buyers.

Additional allocations include NIS 166 million ($56.9 million) for government housing infrastructure, NIS 167 million ($57.2 million) for civil emergency preparedness programs, NIS 21 million ($7.2 million) for support programs for discharged soldiers, and NIS 14 million ($4.8 million) for the Government Water and Sewerage Authority.

Beyond the primary wartime allocation, the committee also approved an additional NIS 387.5 million ($132.9 million) in defense-related surplus funds. These allocations supplement broader defense spending adjustments tied to ongoing operational requirements. (ANI/TPS)

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