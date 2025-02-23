DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners until assured of hostages' return without 'humiliation'

Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners until assured of hostages' return without 'humiliation'

In a significant move, Israel has announced that it is delaying the release of Palestinians until it is given assurances that the next of Israeli hostages to be released are done without subjecting them to any humiliating ceremonies.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:11 PM Feb 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 23 (ANI): In a major development, Israel has announced that it is delaying the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners until it is given assurances that the next set of Israeli hostages will be released without subjecting them to any "humiliatiation".

Israel's Prime Minister's Office said that the move has been taken in light of Hamas's repeated violations, holding of ceremonies to humiliate the hostages along with their exploitation for propaganda purposes.

"In light of Hamas's repeated violations, including the ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes...it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies," the Israel PM Office stated on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper