Israel delays release of Palestinian prisoners until assured of hostages' return without 'humiliation'

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 23 (ANI): In a major development, Israel has announced that it is delaying the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners until it is given assurances that the next set of Israeli hostages will be released without subjecting them to any "humiliatiation".

Israel's Prime Minister's Office said that the move has been taken in light of Hamas's repeated violations, holding of ceremonies to humiliate the hostages along with their exploitation for propaganda purposes.

"In light of Hamas's repeated violations, including the ceremonies that humiliate our hostages and the cynical exploitation of our hostages for propaganda purposes...it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday until the release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies," the Israel PM Office stated on X.

Hamas released six Israeli hostages from Gaza on Saturday in two public ceremonies and one private transfer as a part of the final return of live hostages in the first phase of a ceasefire deal that began last month, CNN reported. In return for Saturday's release, Israel was expected to free 620 Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including 23 children and one woman. CNN reported that Israeli officials delayed that release, citing further security reviews. Global outrage was seen after the "cold-blooded" murder of the Bibas brothers came to light when their human remains arrived in Israel, not before being subjected to a public parade of their coffins in front of scores of Gazans, as shared by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.