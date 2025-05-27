DT
PT
Israel denies Hamas accepted American ceasefire proposal

Israel denies Hamas accepted American ceasefire proposal

A Palestinian official said on Monday that Hamas has agreed to a proposal by US special envoy Steve Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, only for an Israeli official to deny that the proposal was Washington's and add that no Israeli...
article_Author
Reuters
Cairo, Updated At : 02:57 AM May 27, 2025 IST
File
A Palestinian official said on Monday that Hamas has agreed to a proposal by US special envoy Steve Witkoff for a Gaza ceasefire, only for an Israeli official to deny that the proposal was Washington’s and add that no Israeli government could accept it.

Witkoff also rejected the notion that Hamas had accepted his offer for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, telling the media that what he had seen was “completely unacceptable” and the proposal being discussed was not the same as his.

The Palestinian official, who is close to Hamas, had said the proposal would see the release of 10 hostages and a 70-day ceasefire and was received by Hamas through mediators. It also included the release of a number of Palestinian prisoners by Israel, including hundreds serving lengthy prison terms.

