Home / World / Israel deploys new armored ambulances for combat zones

Israel deploys new armored ambulances for combat zones

The new vehicles combine advanced medical equipment with high-level armor protection, addressing a critical need identified during the current conflict.
ANI
Updated At : 02:52 PM May 06, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 6 (ANI/TPS): For the first time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has acquired 20 armored "Tiger Ambulances" designed to evacuate wounded soldiers from deep within enemy territory, even under direct fire.

The new vehicles combine advanced medical equipment with high-level armor protection, addressing a critical need identified during the current conflict. These mobile medical units will provide immediate treatment on the battlefield inside a protected environment, significantly improving survival chances for injured personnel.

The project was developed through collaboration between Shefer-Bar (of the Yossi Ambulances Group) and Plasan Sasa. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

