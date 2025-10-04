Israel deports 137 members of the Sumud Flotilla to Turkey

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 4 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that 137 members of the 'Sumud' flotilla have been deported to Turkey. All activists were deported on a plane sent from Turkey to pick them up.

Those deported are citizens of the United States, Italy, Britain, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, Algeria, Mauritania, Malaysia, Bahrain, Morocco, Switzerland, Tunisia and Turkey.

"Some activists are deliberately obstructing the legal deportation process, preferring instead to remain in Israel. Meanwhile, several foreign governments have shown reluctance to accept flights returning these provocateurs," the ministry stated. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)