Israel destroys Khan Yunis Tunnel hundreds of meters long

Tel Aviv [Israel], February 1 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers in the southern Gaza area of Khan Yunis destroyed a tunnel hundreds of meters long, the Israel Defence Forces said on Sunday morning.

Inside the tunnel, uncovered on the Israeli side of the Yellow Line, soldiers found three living rooms and dozens of weapons -- including about 45 grenades, about 35 cartridges, about ten Kalashnikov-type weapons, RPG rockets, an RPG rocket launcher, about ten charges and six vests. (ANI/TPS)

