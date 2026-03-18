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Home / World / Israel destroys over 80 Hezbollah linked structures during defence op in southern Lebanon

Israel destroys over 80 Hezbollah linked structures during defence op in southern Lebanon

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ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Mar 18, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI): Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said on Wednesday that it destroyed more than 80 sites used by Hezbollah during the forward defence operation in southern Lebanon.

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In a post on X, the IDF said that as part of the forward defence operation, 300th Brigade forces under the command of the 146th Division conducted targeted raids in southern Lebanon to destroy infrastructures of the Hezbollah.

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It further noted that in the last week, the forces destroyed more than 80 terror infrastructures and eliminated two operatives who emerged from hiding in the area.

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It underlined that IDF forces would continue to operate to strengthen the forward defence line and prevent the buildup and rehabilitation of Hezbollah.

https://x.com/idfonline/status/2034194282802794832?s=20

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Sharing further updates, it noted in another post on X that Hezbollah had launched dozens of rockets toward Israel on Tuesday night.

As per the post, shortly after the firing, the IDF began evacuating residents of the city of Tyre and struck weapons storage facilities and headquarters of the Hezbollah which were located in the heart of civilian populations.

It further noted that overnight, additional assets of the "Al-Qard al-Hassan" were struck in Beirut. As per the IDF, Al-Qard al-Hassan is "the financial arm of the Hezbollah terror organization used by the group to pay salaries to terrorists and advance terror plots, were struck in Beirut."

https://x.com/idfonline/status/2034186140358455618?s=20

IDF also mentioned that it eliminated Yahya Abu-Labda, a commander in the supply department of the Hamas terror organization, yesterday. It said that Abu-Labda was responsible for the procurement and transportation of military equipment and combat means for the military wing of the Hamas terror organization.

"Abu-Labda led and advanced the transfer of dozens of tons of raw materials for rocket production and advanced electronic components to advance Hamas's production facility. Among other things, this equipment was used by the Hamas terror organization in the October 7 attack", the post said.

The updates come as IDF earlier said on Wednesday that it had begun a wave of strikes targeting the infrastructure of Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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