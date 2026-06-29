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Home / World / Israel dismantles Hezbollah terror complex in southern Lebanon: IDF

Israel dismantles Hezbollah terror complex in southern Lebanon: IDF

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], June 29 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday dismantled an underground Hezbollah terror complex in southern Lebanon.

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The IDF said the tunnel route was 200+ meters long and 25+ meters deep.

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In a post on X, it said, "DISMANTLED: An underground Hezbollah terror complex in the area of Majdal Zoun, within the Security Zone in southern Lebanon. The underground complex was constructed using technology and expertise provided by the Iranian terror regime. The tunnel route was 200+ meters long and 25+ meters deep. Inside, the soldiers located hundreds of weapons and 4 launch shafts directed toward Israel."

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The IDF said it also eliminated a terrorist from the encounter in which Captain David Hazutt fell overnight.

It said in a post on X, "ELIMINATED: The terrorist from the encounter in which Captain David Hazutt fell overnight, in a suspicious structure in the area of Deir Siryan in southern Lebanon. Following extensive searches conducted in the area, the terrorist was located in one of the structures near the point of the encounter and was eliminated by IDF troops."

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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that the IDF destroyed the underground terrorist infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

The office of the Prime Minister said in a statement, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz: As part of Operation Closing Verse, the IDF has just destroyed the underground terrorist infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of the village of Majdal Zoun in southern Lebanon. The tunnel, which was over 200 meters long and more than 25 meters deep, contained hundreds of weapons and several launch silos intended to target the territory of the State of Israel and its citizens."

"Israel updated the United States and the American representative in Lebanon in advance regarding the destruction of the infrastructure. IDF commanders and fighters will remain in the security zone in southern Lebanon and will continue to destroy terrorist infrastructure, remove threats to northern communities, and safeguard the security of Israel's citizens," it added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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