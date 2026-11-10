Israel: Eisenkot-led bloc agrees on Matan Kahana for next Knesset Speaker, Liberman to chair Defense Committee

Jerusalem [Israel], November 10 (ANI): Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday announced that he had reached an agreement with his political partners on candidates for key positions in Israel's 26th Knesset during the period for forming a new government, with former minister Matan Kahana nominated for the Speaker's post and former Defence Minister Avigdor Liberman set to head the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

In a post on X, Eisenkot said, "I have reached an agreement with my partners, the leaders of the change and reform parties--Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, Avigdor Liberman, and Yair Lapid--on the prospective candidates for key positions in the 26th Knesset during the period for forming a government."

סיכמתי עם שותפיי ראשי מפלגות השינוי והתיקון - נפתלי בנט, יאיר גולן, אביגדור ליברמן ויאיר לפיד, על המועמדים המיועדים לתפקידי המפתח בכנסת ה-26 בתקופת המנדט להרכבת הממשלה. במסגרת ההסכמות, סיכמנו על המועמדים לתפקידים הבאים: * יו״ר הכנסת - השר לשעבר וח״כ המיועד מתן כהנא * יו״ר הוועדה המסדרת - ח״כ המיועד רועי פולקמן * יו״ר ועדת החוץ והביטחון - שר הביטחון לשעבר, ח״כ אביגדור ליברמן * יו״ר ועדת הכספים - ח״כ המיועדת לירן אבישר בן חורין הרכבי הוועדות יידונו ויגובשו במסגרת דיוני הוועדה המסדרת במהלך השבוע, ויובאו לאישור מליאת הכנסת ביום רביעי הקרוב. בנוסף, הסכמנו באשר להקמת הוועדות המיוחדות, ופרטיהן יפורסמו בנפרד בהמשך. — Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) November 10, 2026

"Speaker of the Knesset--former minister and incoming MK Matan Kahana," he said, announcing the agreed candidates for the parliamentary positions.

Eisenkot further stated that incoming MK Roy Folkman had been nominated for the position of Chair of the House/Arrangements Committee, while former Defence Minister and MK Avigdor Liberman would chair the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

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"In addition, we have agreed on the establishment of the special committees, and details will be published separately at a later date," Eisenkot said.

He added that the composition of the committees would be discussed and finalised during the House Committee's deliberations this week before being submitted for approval by the Knesset plenum next Wednesday.

According to The Times of Israel, the announcement was made ahead of the 26th Knesset's swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday and followed negotiations among the opposition parties over which political group would control the Speaker's position.

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The report said that the leaders of the anti-Netanyahu bloc had also agreed to nominate incoming MK Liran Avisar Ben-Horin to head the Finance Committee. She is entering the Knesset for the first time as a member of Bennett's B'Yachad slate and would become the first woman to head the committee.

The agreement followed days of negotiations over the speakership. Bennett and Liberman had initially backed Yair Lapid for the position, while Eisenkot insisted that the post remain with his own party. Eisenkot and Liberman reportedly reached an agreement on the matter on Monday, according to The Times of Israel.

The change bloc is seeking to replace incumbent Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, as soon as possible.

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The Times of Israel reported that Eisenkot had received the mandate to form the next government after securing the backing of 67 lawmakers. His political partners, who command a parliamentary majority, had already submitted requests to replace Ohana, with a vote expected to take place within the coming week.

These parliamentary preparations follow the October 27 elections for Israel's 120-member legislature, which resulted in a hung parliament after neither major coalition secured the 61 seats required for an absolute majority, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud-led faction with 53 seats and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar alliance with 48 seats.

Despite Netanyahu's faction securing the larger numerical tally, Eisenkot successfully gathered recommendations from representatives commanding 67 parliamentary seats, compared with 46 for Netanyahu. This total included crucial backing from the assembly's Arab factions, specifically the Joint List and Ra'am, whose combined 19 seats enabled Eisenkot to formally receive the mandate to form the government from President Isaac Herzog on Sunday, November 8.

Following the formal commissioning by President Herzog, Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar-led bloc has received the mandate to form the government, initiating an intensive effort to secure parliamentary confidence.

Eisenkot has been granted an initial period of 28 days to form Israel's next administration, setting in motion a compressed timeline to secure the votes needed to win the Knesset's confidence. (ANI)

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