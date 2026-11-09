Israel: Eisenkot-Liberman to meet today over govt formation, Yashar party boss to head Change bloc in Knesset

Jerusalem [Israel], November 9 (ANI): Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot is likely to become the leader of the Change Bloc in the Knesset when it convenes on Tuesday.

According to Israel's N21, Eisenkot is scheduled to meet Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman on Monday to discuss the parliamentary leadership position, with Eisenkot himself emerging as the most likely candidate for the post.

The meeting comes amid ongoing political negotiations in Israel following Eisenkot's receipt of the mandate from President Isaac Herzog to form the country's next government. According to the report, the two leaders will discuss who should chair the bloc in the Knesset.

Eisenkot formally received the mandate to form the new government on Sunday after securing recommendations from 67 members of the 120-member Knesset during consultations with political factions. His support included lawmakers from Yashar, Together, The Democrats, Yisrael Beiteinu and Arab-led parties.

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Following the ceremony, Eisenkot called for a new era of "Zionism, solidarity, and friendship" in Israel, pledging to establish a broad-based national emergency government to address the country's security, diplomatic and domestic challenges.

In a post on X, he said, "Israel needs a new government. Israel needs leadership that champions what unites us and paves the way for a new era—an era of Zionism, solidarity, and friendship."

He described the situation facing Israel as a "challenging and fateful state of emergency", pointing to ongoing wars, unfulfilled military objectives and what he termed a "devastating diplomatic crisis".

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President Herzog, while handing over the mandate, said Eisenkot had received the "clear and unequivocal support" of a majority of Knesset members as the candidate with the best chance of forming the next government.

However, differences have emerged between Eisenkot and Lieberman over the composition of the proposed government and the possibility of relying on Arab-led parties for parliamentary support.

Lieberman has ruled out supporting a minority government dependent on Arab-led parties, potentially complicating Eisenkot's efforts to assemble a governing coalition.

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Eisenkot has 28 days to form a government, with Herzog authorised to grant an additional extension of up to 14 days if required. The meeting with Lieberman is expected to take place ahead of the new Knesset's swearing-in on Tuesday. (ANI)

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