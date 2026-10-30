Israel election 2026: Democrats’ Golan meets Ra’am chair Abbas as efforts continue to oust Netanyahu

Jerusalem [Israel], October 30 (ANI): Chairman of Israel’s Democratic Party, Yair Golan, met Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas on Thursday amid efforts to establish a new government.

Golan held a series of meetings with opposition leaders on Thursday as part of the drive to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from office after the election, in which the governing coalition lost its majority.

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According to The Times of Israel, Golan remains the sole figure within the Jewish-led anti-Netanyahu bloc of parties to publicly back a coalition that includes Ra’am, while other members of the bloc continue to reject any reliance on the party for government formation.

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As coalition negotiations intensified, Golan also met Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday, reaffirming their shared commitment to coordinate efforts and secure a political transition following Israel’s inconclusive election.

Highlighting their common backgrounds in national defence in a post on X, Golan emphasised the urgency of assembling a governing majority. “Earlier today, I met with my friend Gadi Eisenkot,” Golan stated. “Both of us have devoted long years to Israel’s security, and both of us understand all too well the magnitude of the responsibility now placed upon us. Saving Israel is on the line.”

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“We are partners on this path and in the commitment to ensure a better future for Israel,” Golan added, expressing determination to realise the opportunity for change and preserve the nation’s democratic values.

Expanding his outreach across the opposition camp, Golan subsequently met B’Yachad number two, Yair Lapid, as part of ongoing efforts to bridge political divides and assemble a new administration.

“Just came out of a good meeting with my friend, Yair Lapid,” Golan wrote on X, pledging to turn over every stone in coordination with partners to achieve a breakthrough.

The high-level political push coincides with a mounting political storm surrounding a Shin Bet probe into alleged foreign interference in the recently concluded Knesset elections.

Weighing in on the controversy, Golan asserted that incumbent Prime Minister Netanyahu had “suffered a crushing democratic defeat” and was attempting to “undermine the election results through an ugly delegitimisation campaign against the will of the public”, specifically targeting Arab Israelis.

While maintaining that any genuine threat to electoral integrity must be thoroughly investigated, Golan pointedly recalled that significant controversies regarding external involvement had previously touched the premier’s own office.

The security probe follows Central Elections Committee Chair Justice Noam Sohlberg’s directive to Shin Bet chief David Zini to examine suspicions of improper foreign funding. However, Acting Central Elections Committee Director General Dean Livne firmly rejected claims of widespread fraud as baseless.

According to The Times of Israel, Livne dismissed the allegations, confirming that no evidence supports systemic irregularities in Tuesday’s lawful vote.

Meanwhile, Qatar strongly rejected claims of electoral meddling, accusing certain politicians of exploiting Doha’s name to deflect from domestic political failures, leaving government formation hanging in a precarious balance. (ANI)

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