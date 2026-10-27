DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Israel election: Gadi Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of ‘lies and intimidation’, urges voters to back change

Israel election: Gadi Eisenkot accuses Netanyahu of ‘lies and intimidation’, urges voters to back change

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:52 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Jerusalem [Israel], October 27 (ANI): Yashar Party chairman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's principal challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, on Tuesday (local time) accused the incumbent of resorting to “tricks, lies, and intimidation” to mobilise voters, urging Israelis to turn out in large numbers and support political change as voting continued in the closely contested Knesset elections.

In a post on X, Eisenkot alleged that Netanyahu's campaign tactics threatened the prospects of a change in government and called on voters to persuade their friends and family members to cast their ballots.

Advertisement

“In recent hours, Netanyahu has returned to the familiar tricks, lies, and intimidation to mobilise the masses. The same lies from previous election campaigns. This puts the change at risk,” Eisenkot said.

Advertisement

Urging supporters to remain active until polling closed at 10 pm local time, Eisenkot called for greater voter mobilisation in support of his party.

“We all need to be concerned until 22:00, but much more than that – go out and convince friends, family members, to vote. Only straight! Bigger than Likud and the 'Way' slip will bring change,” he added, referring to his party's campaign to replace Netanyahu.

Advertisement

In a separate post, Eisenkot reflected on the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and the sacrifices made by Israeli soldiers during the subsequent war in Gaza.

He said he began election day by visiting Ofakim and Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the communities severely affected by the attack, before visiting the grave of his son, Gal, at the military cemetery in Herzliya.

Eisenkot, a former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) chief of staff, recalled a conversation with his son shortly before the October 7 attack, saying Gal had expressed a desire to do something that would benefit humanity.

“Gal said to me then: ‘I'm looking to do something that will help humanity, people.’ That statement has accompanied me ever since and forever, and especially today,” he wrote.

Eisenkot pledged to work towards restoring security and reconnecting Israeli society, describing political change as critical to the country's future.

“The change we will bring today to the people of Israel is necessary, it is critical, and it is historic. The change must happen,” he said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu urged right-wing voters to support his Likud party, claiming that turnout in Arab-majority areas was high and warning that his political opponents could form a government with Arab parties.

“We're at war for our home. Muslim Brotherhood supporters are raiding the polling stations and stealing the elections. Go out and vote, recover it!!” Netanyahu said in a post on X.

According to the Central Elections Committee, voter turnout reached a record-shattering 55.7% by 4 PM local time.

The election is being closely watched as Netanyahu's bloc and opposition factions seek to secure enough support in the Knesset to form the next government. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts